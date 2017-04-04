94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
menu
Home
News
News
Sports
Submit News Tip
SD57 takes $650,000 cut from BC’s funding for school supplies
Kyle Balzer
,
Tuesday, Apr. 4th, 2017
Springwood Elementary re-opening its doors for 2017-18
Kyle Balzer
,
Tuesday, Apr. 4th, 2017
Ray rides off into the sunset as PG Chamber CEO
Brendan Pawliw
,
Tuesday, Apr. 4th, 2017
Video
Mornings With Kurt & Carol
The Morning After With Cotter & Lew
Country FM
The GOAT
N.O.W.
What’s Your Go To Karaoke Song?
Kurt & Carol
,
Wednesday, Apr. 5th, 2017
SD57 gets $650,000! And Adult Merit Badges.
Kev Cotter
,
Wednesday, Apr. 5th, 2017
2017 Kelly Cup – GOPRO EXPERIENCE – THE GOAT
Wayne Carrasco
,
Tuesday, Apr. 4th, 2017
Win
Join the GOAT’s Rock Jury
ash
,
Monday, Jan. 9th, 2017
The Goat Cariboo Kicker Ticket Giveaway
Michael Lamont
,
Wednesday, Mar. 8th, 2017
Rockford Grill’s Gift Card Giveaway
Kira Rogers
,
Friday, Mar. 10th, 2017
Events
Community Calendar
Submit Event
Listen Live
94.3 GOAT FM
97 Country FM
On Air
Shows & More
94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
Talent
94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
BOB DYLAN
Kev Cotter
,
Monday, Mar. 20th, 2017
U2 with Cotter & Lew
Kev Cotter
,
Monday, Mar. 13th, 2017
FAN OUT IN NASHVILLE
Bryce Duffield
,
Wednesday, Mar. 8th, 2017
Music Panels
Rock Jury
Country Music Panel
Football Pool
Mornings With Kurt & Carol
What’s Your Go To Karaoke Song?
SHARE ON:
Kurt & Carol
,
staff
Wednesday, Apr. 5th, 2017
Carol and Kurt talk Schools, Wind, and Paradise by the Dashboard Light
Tags:
BC School District No. 57
Karaoke
Wind
Related Posts
Local parents want BC schools tested for radon
Shannon Waters
,
Tuesday, Mar. 15th, 2016
Prince George school board chair says ‘comprehensive’ search for a new superintendent has begun
Shannon Waters
,
Saturday, Feb. 27th, 2016
Further funding cuts prompt Prince George school board to write letters to government
Shannon Waters
,
Wednesday, Feb. 24th, 2016