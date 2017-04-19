Rose-Marie Jack prays for families of deceased in Williams Lake suspicious deaths | Rebecca Dyok, My PG Now

Two people were found dead in a Williams Lake residence on Tuesday night.

RCMP arrived on-scene around 9PM and have considered the deaths to be suspicious.

Local neighbour Rose-Marie Jack stood outside the house Wednesday morning, praying for the families of the victims.

She believes the incident was related to the war on drugs.

“He had a big family who really loved him. Maybe he wanted to make some money and get something nice for his family, and this is what he chose.”

Jack also says one of the deceased is a relative of hers.

“As Aboriginal people, when abuse happens when your child, our kids aren’t healing, kids aren’t getting over it, but they’re not doing it in the traditional way.”

She says it’s common to see police presence in the area of the home where the bodies were found.

The North District RCMP are investigating and Corporal Madonna Saunderson says more information will be released as it becomes available.

Police do not believe the public is at risk, and anyone with more information is asked to call the local detachment, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

– with files from Rebecca Dyok, My Cariboo Now