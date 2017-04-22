Shoes placed on shelves & racks in old John McInnis school gym | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

Prince George’s Centre for Learning Alternatives handed out free shoes on Saturday as part of Earth Day, encouraging the community to make environmentally friendly choices.

More than 700 pairs of shoes were brought in by local residents for those who could them in every way possible.

#CityOfPG Centre for Learning holding #FreeShoeDay as part of #earthday2017; more than 700 pairs ranging in all sizes, colours @mypgnow pic.twitter.com/4MFY1xDh5v — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) April 22, 2017

Organizer Sue MacDonald says lots of students in particular came to find the right fit.

“As a physical education teacher, it’s very important that students have appropriate and safe shoes. I’ve been really thankful the last few years, so now we’re just taking it one step further and hopefully will be an annual event.”

Shoes varied in size, colour, and style with the hopes people will use them for exercise as well.

#FreeShoeDay organizer Sue McDonald says anyone who needs a pair is welcome; wants ppl to be active in warm weather comes #CityOfPG @mypgnow pic.twitter.com/tqeIb7RJdM — Kyle Balzer (@KyleBalzer) April 22, 2017

MacDonald also hopes those who found that perfect pair will now take advantage of the City’s recreation sites.

“Getting people out on the trails, which is just my favorite place to be. We have amazing resources and facilities here in Prince George that are really close and that people don’t know about.”

This was the first year of the event according to MacDonald, who wants this to continue in the years to come.

The free shoe giveaway was in partnership with Stride and Glide Sports.