The Prince George RCMP are on the lookout for a resident who may have jumped off a bridge Sunday night.

At about 8 o’clock local police responded to a call of a possible bridge jumper off the John Hart Bridge.

A passing driver observed someone jump from the west side of the bridge.

Officers and a police dog searched the shoreline of the Nechako River and accessible points of the Fraser River.

According to the RCMP, the person is being described as most likely female with long blonde hair and a slight build.

Search efforts resumed Monday morning with Prince George Search and Rescue crews.

Boats and helicopters are being utilized.