Fresh off Wednesday’s televised debate, BC NDP Leader John Horgan is in Prince George this morning.

He’ll be joined by Prince George-Mackenzie candidate Bobby Deepak and Prince George-Valemount hopeful Natalie Flecther.

The campaign event is slated for 10:20 at Nancy O’s.

Horgan is putting people at the centre of his campaign, fighting to make life more affordable, provide the services people need and create good, sustainable jobs.