The Prince George RCMP have a man in custody in connection with a string of property crimes committed over the past month, including multiple break ins at local businesses.

The first incident took place early on the morning of March 30, when the RCMP responded to a report of a B&E at a commercial business on the 1600 block of Nicholson Street. A small amount of cash was taken but no suspects were found.

On April 1, RCMP responded to another break and enter at a business on Commercial Crescent. Several thousand dollars of merchandise was stolen but, again, no suspect was found.

On April 23, police received a report that a Nissan Pathfinder had been stolen from outside a residence on Ingledew Street during the night. Later that same day, RCMP received a report about a break in at a business on the 1700 block of Quinn Street. About $2,000 was stolen and a single male suspect was seen on video surveillance, along with a vehicle believed to be the stolen Pathfinder.

Phillip Thompson Cooper, 50, was arrested on April 25 at a residence on the 1600 block of Queensway. RCMP also recovered the stolen Pathfinder.

Cooper has recently relocated to Prince George from the Terrace area and is believe to be responsible for the break and enters. He faces a total of nine charges including:

· Break & Enter to commit indictable offence x 3;

· Possession of ammunition while prohibited x 4;

· Possession of break-in instruments; and

· Possession of property obtained by crime.

He is scheduled to appear in court today.