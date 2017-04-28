The WHL Finals are almost set, with two teams within a game’s reach of battling for the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

Seattle can get back to the WHL Finals for a second consecutive season, if they can pull out another victory on Sunday.

The Thunderbirds defeated the Rockets 5-3 to take a 3-2 series lead in the contest for the Western Conference title.

Forward Mathew Barzal recorded a three-point performance in front of the ShoWare Center home crowd, all helpers on Seattle’s final three goals.

T-Birds’ goaltender Carl Stankowski faced 40 shots from Kelowna, making 37 saves on Friday night; Rockets’ Michael Herringer halted 19 of 24 attempts.

Game Six is scheduled for 5:05PM, Sunday night as the series’ shifts back to Kelowna.

WHL WESTERN FINAL:

Game | Visitor | Home | Date | Time

1 | Kelowna @ Seattle = Friday, April 21 (Seattle 5-4)

2 | Kelowna @ Seattle = Saturday, April 22 (Kelowna 4-3 OT)

3 | Seattle @ Kelowna = Tuesday, April 25 (Seattle 2-1)

4 | Seattle @ Kelowna = Wednesday, April 26 (Kelowna 4-2)

5 | Kelowna @ Seattle = Friday, April 28 @ (

6 | Seattle @ Kelowna = Sunday, April 30 @ 5:05

*7 | Kelowna @ Seattle = Tuesday, May 2 @ 7:05

(*IF NECESSARY)

The Regina Pats had a back-and-forth night with the Lethbridge Hurricanes, eventually pulling away with a 5-3 victory on home ice.

The CHL’s best regular-season team leads the East Final best-of-seven series, 3-2.

Pats Captain Adam Brooks was solid on multiple scoring opportunities, tallying four assists on the evening, including on Dawson Leedahl’s game-winner in the third period.

The goaltending match was near even; Regina’s Tyler Brown made 29 saves on 32 shots, while ‘Canes netminder Stuart Skinner stopped 26 of 30.

Regina can close out the series with a win in Game Six, which goes for Sunday night at 5PM Pacific time.

HIGHLIGHTS:

WHL EASTERN FINAL:

Game | Visitor | Home | Date | Time

1 | Lethbridge @ Regina = Friday, April 21 (Lethbridge 3-1)

2 | Lethbridge @ Regina = Saturday, April 22 (Regina 3-2 OT)

3 | Regina @ Lethbridge = Tuesday, April 25 (Lethbridge 3-1)

4 | Regina @ Lethbridge = Wednesday, April 26 (Regina 6-2)

5 | Lethbridge @ Regina = Friday, April 28 (Regina 5-3)

6 | Regina @ Lethbridge = Sunday, April 30 @ 5:00

*7 | Lethbridge @ Regina = Tuesday, May 2 @ 6:00

(*IF NECESSARY)