94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
menu
Home
News
News
Sports
Submit News Tip
General Voting Day for BC Election now underway
Brendan Pawliw
,
Tuesday, May. 9th, 2017
UNBC unveils valedictorians for 2017
Brendan Pawliw
,
Tuesday, May. 9th, 2017
May 9th is Election Day
Wayne Carrasco
,
Monday, May. 8th, 2017
Video
Mornings With Kurt & Carol
The Morning After With Cotter & Lew
Country FM
The GOAT
N.O.W.
IT’S A PURSE POLL!!!
Carol Gass
,
Tuesday, May. 9th, 2017
May 9: BC Election Day!
Kev Cotter
,
Tuesday, May. 9th, 2017
May 9th is Election Day
Wayne Carrasco
,
Monday, May. 8th, 2017
Win
Country Music Panel
Kira Rogers
,
Wednesday, Oct. 12th, 2016
#BeautifyPG The Backyard Makeover Photo Contest
Kira Rogers
,
Friday, Mar. 31st, 2017
Rockford Grill’s Gift Card Giveaway
Kira Rogers
,
Friday, Mar. 10th, 2017
Events
Community Calendar
Submit Event
Listen Live
94.3 GOAT FM
97 Country FM
On Air
Shows & More
94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
Talent
94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
May 9th is Election Day
Wayne Carrasco
,
Monday, May. 8th, 2017
Happy Mother’s Day
Bryce Duffield
,
Monday, May. 8th, 2017
TIM & FAITH TRIP FOR 2 TRIVIA
Bryce Duffield
,
Monday, Apr. 17th, 2017
Music Panels
Rock Jury
Country Music Panel
Mornings With Kurt & Carol
IT’S A PURSE POLL!!!
SHARE ON:
Carol Gass
,
staff
Tuesday, May. 9th, 2017
It’s a purse poll…. LOVE IT OR HATE YOUR PURSE?
Related Posts
Tell Us the TOP 3 THINGS You Did This Weekend!
Carol Gass
,
Monday, May. 8th, 2017
Do You Know What This is? Do You Have One? Do You Use It?
Carol Gass
,
Friday, May. 5th, 2017
What Advice Would You Give The Person Dating Your Ex?
Carol Gass
,
Thursday, May. 4th, 2017