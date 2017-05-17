Bryston Waffle scored his 4th goal of the game with just 47 seconds left in the third period to give the Quesnel Crossfire a 13-12 victory over the Westwood Pub Devils in Prince George senior lacrosse action Wednesday night at Kin 1.

It was just the third win in eight games for the Crossfire and just the second loss in seven games for the Devils.

League plays continues tonight (Thursday) at 8 when the first place RPR Mechanical/BX Pub Bandits face the last place Mackenzie Lumberjacks.

Standings: (Including game on Wednesday, May 17)

1)RPR MECHANICAL/ BX PUB BANDITS 5-0

2)WESTWOOD PUB DEVILS 5-2

3)CO-OP PETROLEUM STYLERS 3-3

4)QUESNEL M. DANIELS CONSULTING CROSSFIRE 3-5

5)NORTHLAND NISSAN ASSAULT 1-3

6)MACKENZIE LUMBERJACKS 0-4