Earlier this week, members from School District 57 held an information session for the Village of McBride on the upcoming 2017-18 calendar year.

More than 70 people from the community were in attendance, but came with big concerns over their children’s education.

SD57 Board Chair Tim Bennett says they take the opinions of all rural areas very seriously.

“We had an opportunity to talk with the community members of McBride and answer questions and while we didn’t necessarily have all the answers last night, we definitely take the feedback that we heard and we’re working hard to make sure that the concerns that we heard are addressed.”

Items on the meeting’s agenda included budget presentations and an explanation of the curriculum, to which Bennett adds ensuring opportunities for proper education is a high priority.

“We’re looking hard at how the new curriculum can really help achieve that and how students can really have an opportunity to learn to their passion and have a full educational experience.”

While everything appears to be optimistic, SD57 couldn’t address most concerns due to the undecided provincial government.

Bennett explains the momentum is in favour of rural education, but a lot of unknowns and unconfirmed numbers are still in the air.

“We’re anxiously waiting to see how government is going to be formed with the results of recounts that are happening; is it going to be a majority, is going to be a minority, is it going to be a coalition? There’s been a commitment to review of how our rural schools are funded and supported.”

This is one of several stops throughout the year for the district to neighbouring communities, which also include Valemount and Mackenzie.

The meeting took place at McBride Secondary School; SD57 Assistant Superintendent Nevio Rossi mediated the session.