A BC Forest Service air craft made an emergency stop in Prince George this afternoon.

“At 12:54 PM, the Prince George Airport Authority was notified of a BC Forest Service aircraft that had declared an emergency so Emergency Operation Center (EOC) was initiated at that point and our emergency services stood by to assist in any way we could,” says YXS spokesperson Lindsay Cotter.

BC Forest Service aircraft landed without incident at 1305. #cityofpg — YXS – PG Airport (@FlyYXS) August 3, 2017

Cotter wasn’t sure what the emergency was but said the plane safely landed about 10 minutes after the call.

“We open our EOC whenever it’s needed. In the midst of this wildfire season, there hasn’t been anything associated with the BC Forest Service.”

Cotter couldn’t confirm but believes the plane went to the local water bomber base.