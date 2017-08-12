Darrell Fox, Terry's younger brother, leads cyclists from Sun Peaks to Valemount in the Road of Hope | Terry Fox Haliburton/Twitter

The Terry Fox Foundation has sent a group cyclists from Kamloops to Valemount for the third annual Road of Hope.

More than 30 people are pedalling northbound to Mount Terry Fox from Sun Peaks resort for the 360-kilometre journey raising money and awareness for cancer research.

BC and Yukon Regional Director Donna White says the event started mapping routes in conjunction with the anniversary number of the Canadian icon’s 1980 Marathon of Hope.

“Last year with the 36th anniversary is when this became a 360-kilometre task, and although we’re in the 37th year, they just really liked the idea of the 360 in bringing everything full circle. It’s just another opportunity to become a part of Terry’s dream and raise funds for cancer research in this country.”

The team has more than $40,000 so far, including $14,000 from one participant who is also a cancer survivor himself.

White hopes this will continue to encourage everyone to pick up Terry’s torch, aside from the annual run every September.

“Every day, we have more successes in the field of cancer research, and we need to keep that going. Terry asked for nothing more than a dollar from every Canadian out there and how simple that is to give, and how easy that is to be a part of.”

TERRY FOX 360: Today Darrell (Terry’s brother) and his Road of Hope team are cycling 360km from Sun Peaks to Mt.Terry Fox! pic.twitter.com/BFgiqrMDLT — Terry Fox Haliburton (@TerryFoxHali) August 12, 2017

Terry’s younger brother Darrell is leading the team once again, which began their day-long trek at 6AM Saturday morning.

Since 1980, the organization has raised nearly $750 million for cancer research.

