You can help protect your bike with the Prince George RCMP this month

They’re registering bikes with Garage 529

It’s an app that stores images of your ride, along with unique features and the serial number

“Much greater chance of being able to get the bike back if it’s registered and certainly if we have images we can distribute to our officers.” Corporal Craig Douglass, Garage 529 Program Coordinator

Registration only takes about 5 minutes and it’s free

You can download the Garage 529 app to your phone

Aside from registering your bike, Cpl. Douglass says you should spend as much as you can afford on a good lock

And never use a cable lock as they are easily cut