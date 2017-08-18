Some changes have been made to UNBC’s soccer schedules for the upcoming season.

The Timberwolves’ opening weekend on the men’s side is changing to Saturday, August 26th and Sunday August 27th; both still against Thompson Rivers University (TRU) with 1PM kick-offs.

They were originally scheduled to play on Friday the 25th and Saturday the 26th, both at 7PM.

The lady Timberwolves are seeing a number of alterations to their 2017 Canada West season.

UNBC will now open the season at home on Friday, September 8th against TRU at 3PM, followed by a clash with the UBC Okanagan (UBCO) on Sunday, September 19th at 12PM.

The women had initially planned to be on the road to begin the year against the same opponents.

In addition, the September 24th match against the University of Fraser Valley (UFV) will be the last home game of 2017, with the final two regular-season games being played at TRU on October 21st, and at UBCO on October 22nd.

For more information on all other UNBC soccer games, you can click here.