For the third year in a row, Northern Lights Estate Winery is collecting your unwanted apples.

Winery Operating Partner and Developer Doug Bell hopes to collect 20,000 pounds worth of the unwanted fruit, which will both be turned into wine and help keep bears in the woods.

“Because we’re so close to nature, bears are going to come into the city. If we can help reduce the number of bear-human interactions – which ultimately result in the bear’s death – we will.”

The number of bear-human conflicts in Prince George has dropped this year compared to last. Bell believes programs like this and raising awareness about preventative measures work hand-in-hand.

For every pound of apples donated, the winery will give $0.50 to the Northern Bear Awareness Society, which, in turn, will donate half of those proceeds to the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter in Smithers.

When you can support a local business and Wildlife, Bear Aware President Dake Bakker says everybody wins.

“If we get more people involved, provide more information, and provide more outlets to address one of the few attractants so we can actually do something about, it’s a huge success on both sides.”

Based on last year’s numbers (about 15,000 lbs donated), Bakker estimates the society is expecting around $1,000. The winery has been running the program for about a week and already received about 4,000 lbs of apples.

You can drop off your apples or have them picked up until mid-September.