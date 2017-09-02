Multiple myeloma is a rare form of cancer in a person’s blood plasma, which affects cells in the bone marrow, mainly found in people over 60 years of age.

To raise awareness, Myeloma Canada is bringing a five-kilometre walk to Northern BC for the first time.

“Sadly, we lose people every year to the disease,” says event organizer Anthony Everett.

“I was diagnosed with it three years ago, and I’m hoping more people understand what it is because others are being affected, and their families are being affected by this type of cancer too.”

Everett hopes a better understanding of the disease can be developed through this initiative, and the public can reach above and beyond the fundraising goal of $20,000.

“There is no cure for it yet, it’s just a ‘manage’ disease and unfortunately, statistics around survival rates aren’t terrific with this type of cancer. However, I think it’s just a wonderful thing to bring some people together to understand a little bit more.”

The walk is scheduled for Saturday, September 9th, 9:30AM at the Otway Nordic Ski Hills.

