Photo Courtesy of the BC Wildfire Service

The air quality in Prince George has improved significantly.

As a result, Northern Health has lifted the smoky skies bulletin, deeming the surrounding environment safe to breathe.

However, the advisory remains in effect for the majority of the Cariboo region because of the wildfires.

This includes Quesnel, 100 Mile House, and the North Thompson.

If you’re traveling in any of these areas, you’re being asked to avoid outdoor strenuous activity until further notice.

For more information, you can click here.