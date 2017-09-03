Prince George RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a Sunday morning kidnapping and sexual assault, allegedly in the Foothills area.
Officers have learned at around 2AM, a woman was fixing a flat tire at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Tabor Boulevard when a man parked nearby to offer help.
Unable to fix the situation, the suspect offered a ride home, missed several turns, and ended up in a Heritage parking lot where he sexually assaulted her.
She was able to escape on foot and that’s when Mounties were made aware of the attack.
The man is described as:
- South Asian with slight accent
- Mid to late 20s
- Brown eyes
- Short brown hair
- Shot, well-groomed facial hair
- Referred himself as ‘Jax’
His vehicle is described as:
- Older model sedan
- Possibly a BMW
- Four doors
- White or grey-coloured exterior
Police say a similar incident occurred a few blocks away from Foothills Boulevard on May 14th when a woman was attacked while out on a run.
Anyone with more information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
Officers are also reminding the public of some safety tips when walking around late at night:
- Stay in well-lit areas, near businesses that can offer safety
- Travel in public areas where there’s lots of people
- Never travel alone
- Called a trusted friend or family member if you find yourself alone
- Call 911 if you feel threatened or at risk
For more information, you can click here.