Prince George RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in a Sunday morning kidnapping and sexual assault, allegedly in the Foothills area.

Officers have learned at around 2AM, a woman was fixing a flat tire at the intersection of 5th Avenue and Tabor Boulevard when a man parked nearby to offer help.

Unable to fix the situation, the suspect offered a ride home, missed several turns, and ended up in a Heritage parking lot where he sexually assaulted her.

She was able to escape on foot and that’s when Mounties were made aware of the attack.

The man is described as:

South Asian with slight accent

Mid to late 20s

Brown eyes

Short brown hair

Shot, well-groomed facial hair

Referred himself as ‘Jax’

His vehicle is described as:

Older model sedan

Possibly a BMW

Four doors

White or grey-coloured exterior

Police say a similar incident occurred a few blocks away from Foothills Boulevard on May 14th when a woman was attacked while out on a run.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Officers are also reminding the public of some safety tips when walking around late at night:

Stay in well-lit areas , near businesses that can offer safety

, near businesses that can offer safety Travel in public areas where there’s lots of people

where there’s lots of people Never travel alone

travel alone Called a trusted friend or family member if you find yourself alone

or if you find yourself alone Call 911 if you feel threatened or at risk

For more information, you can click here.