Photo Courtesy of the BC Wildfire Service

Wildfire activity within BC showed no sign of slowing down this September long weekend.

Chief Fire Information Officer with BC Wildfire Service, Kevin Skrepnek says as of Tuesday, September 5th there are 162 wildfires including four new ones that started Monday, burning across the province.

Since April 1st, 2017, the Service has responded to 1,207 wildfires across BC that have burned an estimated 1,148,928 hectares.

Costs to date are estimated at $464.6 million.

– with files from Rebecca Kelli. My Cariboo Now