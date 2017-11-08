Cafeteria workers at the University of Northern BC were joined by students and other faculty members as they continue to butt heads with Compass Group.

Compass Group is the employer company the workers are currently negotiating better wages.

As it stands right now, Compass Group is looking to raise the workers’ wages by 20 cents an hour but according to the workers, it’s not enough.

Many of the workers currently make under $15 per hour, despite some working there for over two decades.

“We have several people who have been here, worked here, for nearly 24 years,” says Jeannie Gilbert, one of the UNBC cooks.

“The wages are not relevant to the cost of living in this town.”

A major enhancement the workers want is benefits.

Gilbert says the combination of low pay and minimal benefits forces some people to get another job, but it’s not enough.

“You can get another job but you don’t have benefits there either and you still have to be on-call for Compass if they want you to work,” she explains.

“We want a lot more than what they’re offering and we’re not backing down.”

According to Gilbert, negotiations between the two sides will reconvene November 17th.