Prince George police are responding to a collision along the Old Cariboo Highway near the YXS Airport this afternoon.

Multiple listeners are saying a semi-truck crashed into another at the intersection of Cummings Road earlier this morning.

According to the RCMP, the incident is being considered serious and have closed the highway as a result.

The Old Cariboo Highway is blocked between Johnson Road and Bendixon Road; while Cummings Road is blocked between Sunhill Road and Chilcotin Road (see map for reference).

Mounties are unable to provide any further details at this time.

More to come …

– with files from Matt Fetinko, My PG Now