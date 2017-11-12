Prince George police are responding to a collision along the Old Cariboo Highway near the YXS Airport this afternoon.
Multiple listeners are saying a semi-truck crashed into another at the intersection of Cummings Road earlier this morning.
According to the RCMP, the incident is being considered serious and have closed the highway as a result.
The Old Cariboo Highway is blocked between Johnson Road and Bendixon Road; while Cummings Road is blocked between Sunhill Road and Chilcotin Road (see map for reference).
Mounties are unable to provide any further details at this time.
More to come …
– with files from Matt Fetinko, My PG Now
.@PG_RCMP investigating serious motor vehicle collision at Cummings and Old Cariboo Hwy; on-scene officials say hwy is closed indefinitely pic.twitter.com/f3E0oFpW2x
— My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) November 12, 2017