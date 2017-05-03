A UNBC founder is one of two people who will receive an honorary degree at the 2017 convocation on May 26.

Roy Stewart is a long-time lawyer from Prince George.

Stewart says the Interior University Society and the public played a crucial role in establishing the university.

“The support of the people who live and work in the north was critical, the leadership provided by others was critical and I was very privileged to be in a position at the time to offer leadership.”

“At the point in time that the University was created I was the president of the Interior University Society which was the private society that was the advocacy group which led the charge for the establishment of UNBC.”

His effort led to the provincial legislature passing the UNBC Act with all-party support in 1990.

Stewart served as a trustee with School District 57 (Prince George) from 1981 to 1988, including as the board chair in 1984.

World renowned forensic anthropology expert Fredy Peccerelli is the other recipient.

Peccerelli hosted the first UNBC Geography Field School to Guatemala in 2004.

In 2012, His Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston, the Governor General of Canada, travelled to Guatemala to award Peccerelli with a Special Honours Award in recognition of continued and exceptional service for the promotion of relations between Guatemala and Canada.