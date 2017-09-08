Life is pretty good right now for Prince George Spruce Kings rookie forward Corey Cunningham.

The 16-year old local product is gearing up for his first taste of BCHL regular season action starting tonight against the Chilliwack Chiefs from the Rolling Mix Concrete Arena.

Cunningham was very impressive during the pre-season for Prince George, which was highlighted by a two assist game against the AJHL’s Grande Prairie Storm last week.

He’s feeling a lot of positive vibes heading into opening weekend. “I am feeling pretty confident, I’ve gotten a lot of new talents playing with the big guys and have learned a lot. I am pretty excited to be heading into this first game against Chilliwack.”

Cunningham suited up for the Delta Hockey Academy’s Elite 15 program last season compiling 28 points in 30 games followed by a brief stint with the Cariboo Cougars recording 4 points in just four games.

He believes the school’s workout regiment put him in a good position to make his hometown club. “We were working out every week of every day, every day at school. That definitely got my physical strength stronger and I think that helped me out on the ice so I can compete at least with these bigger guys.”

Spruce Kings head coach Adam Maglio kept close tabs on the highly-touted forward, the lone Prince George born player on the team.

Maglio says Cunningham came into camp with a jump in his step. “Corey came in with a ton of confidence, he’s a player I had on my radar and I watched him play last year. I wanted to track his summer and see how we progressed strength-wise and he put on some size on and some strength and he comes to the rink every day with a smile on his face. He loves the game, he loves learning the game and those are all attributes I look for in our players.”

Cunningham and the Spruce Kings begin the season on a four game homestand that continues on Saturday against Chilliwack followed by a pair of dates with the Surrey Eagles on September 15 and 16.