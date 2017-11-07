Williams Lake RCMP and RCMP Cariboo-Chilcotin Region Traffic Services continue their investigation of a fatal two-vehicle collision that took place around 10:00AM Sunday, November 5th.

The incident took place on Highway 97 at Robertson Road, between McLeese Lake and Wildwood.

When investigators arrived, they determined a 2006 Acura was traveling southbound when it crossed the centre line and sideswiped a northbound 2006 Dodge one pickup truck.

The impact caused the Dodge to overturn, trapping the male driver inside the vehicle.

The man, whose identity was not released, is 44 years old and is from Kitimat.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP Cariboo-Chilcotin Region Traffic Services and BC Coroners Services are continuing their investigation and the man’s death.

No further information is being released at this time.

– with files from Pat Matthews, My Cariboo Now