The Prince George Cougars don’t have to wait until Sunday as Santa already delivered the presents.

The Cats can only hope there are more gifts in store in the New Year.

Here’s a look exactly half-way thru the Cougars 72 game schedule with a dozen notable team

achievements, representing one for each of the 12 days of Christmas.

* The Cougars have their best Christmas break record ever at 26-8-2 and will resume play Tuesday in Victoria riding a five game win streak.

* The Cougars lead the B.C. Division by eight points over the second place Kelowna Rockets, in part because they are 4-0 against Kelowna and a whopping 13-2 against divisional opponents.

* The Cougars are first in the WHL overall standings. (Note: P.G. is just a point ahead of Everett and the Silvertips have three games in hand. The Regina Pats are four points back of the Cats with five games in hand)

* The Cougars success is divided equally with half of their wins on the road (13-3-1) and the other half at CN Centre (13-5-1).

* The Cougars have been ranked in the CHL Top 10 for 13 consecutive weeks and currently sit at #6. On two occasions they did reach #1.

* The Cougars, on average, score one more goal per game than the opposition, about 3 ½ to 2 ½. Prince George has a goal differential of plus 38 with 129 goals for and 91 against.

* The Cougars have excelled in tight games. They are 9-2-2 in one goal games and 7-2 in games decided by two goals.

* The Cougars magic number defensively seems to be three. When they allow three goals or less, the Cats are 23-3-1.

* The Cougars are a near lock when ahead. They have not lost in regulation time when enjoying the lead after two periods (22-0-1) and are close to perfect when enjoying the lead after one (15-1-1).

* The Cougars are a disciplined team for a change. They have the sixth fewest penalty minutes (441) in the entire 22 team WHL. It’s been well documented Prince George led the league in trips to the penalty box each of the last two years.

* The Cougars penalty kill is ranked number-one at 88/1 %. (Okay, the power play does need to improve, sitting 15th at 17.8 %)

* The Cougars attendance continues to climb. This season’s average is 3,462, more than twice the number when the EDGEPRO ownership group took over. The Cats averaged 1,693 in 2013-14. Under new leadership, the figure jumped to 2,852 in 2014-15 and 3,122 in 2015-16.

One will notice individual achievements, which there are plenty, have been put aside to stress the team accomplishments.

Yes, Santa granted the Cougars a near dream first half season and we all know what is on the wish list for the second half and more importantly the playoffs.

I want to extend a very Merry Christmas and a Happy and Prosperous New Year, from my family, wife Brenda, son Lucas, daughter Lexine and son in-law Tony, to you and your family.

Have a terrific festive season!

