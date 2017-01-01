The buzz around who’d be the first baby born in 2017 for Northern BC has come to a close.

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s a girl!

Northern Health says Alma Elvira Baerg was born at 1:55AM at the University Hospital of Northern BC in Prince George safely and quickly through water-birth.

Weighing at 10lbs 8oz., she was delivered to parents Stephanie and Joel, four-year-old brother Atticus, and two-year-old sister Evelyn.

The Baergs study language overseas in China, but came back to Canada for Alma’s birth in addition to visiting family for the holidays.

Northern Health also says the province’s first baby was born midnight at the BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver.