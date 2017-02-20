The dates have been announced for the BCHL first round playoff series between the Mainland Division champion Wenatchee Wild and the 4th place Prince George Spruce Kings.

The 2-3-2 format begins in Wenatchee on March 4th and 5th before shifting to Prince George March

7th and 9th.

The Wild captured the Boileau Memorial Trophy for recording the points in the League.

Wenatcheee went 7-0 against Prince George in the regular season, outscoring the Spruce Kings 46-13.

First round dates are listed below:

Game 1 Saturday March 4 7:05 in Wenatchee

Game 2 Sunday March 5 5:05 in Wenatchee

Game 3 Tuesday March 7 7:00pm in Prince George

Game 4 Wednesday March 8 7:00pm in Prince George

Game 5 Friday March 10 7:00pm in Prince George If necessary

Game 6 Sunday March 12 8:05 in Wenatchee If necessary

Game 7 Monday March 13 7:05 in Wenatchee If necessary

The other Mainland Division first round series will have the second place Chilliwack Chiefs against the third place Langley Rivermen.