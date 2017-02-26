The Northern Capitals won two of three against the 5th place Vancouver Island Seals in the BC Female Midget AAA Hockey League.

The Caps took Friday’s game 4-2 and Sunday’s contest 4-1 while the Seals posted a 4-1 victory Saturday.

All three games were played at the Kin Centre in Prince George.

The 13-12-2 Capitals are in third place in the six-team league and will wrap up the regular season on the road against the 4th place Kootenay Wild.

The triple-header is scheduled for Fruitvale on Friday (March 3), Saturday and Sunday.