BC Hydro is offering in-store discounts on energy-efficient light bulbs.

“Residential lighting can account for about 15% of your energy bill and these products will help save you about 75% in those energy costs,” says Kevin Aquino. “Customers can get up to a $10 instant rebate on energy star LED bulbs and they can also save $5 on lighting fixtures. That includes ceiling mounts, chandeliers and floor lamps. In addition, customers can get $3 savings on dimmers, timers and motion sensors.”

Last year, more than 500,000 Energy Star LED bulbs were purchased through BC Hydro rebates.

BC Hydro has partnered with seven major retailers, including Canadian Tire, Costco, Home Hardware, London Drugs, Lowe’s, Home Depot and RONA.

The rebates end April 13th. You can find details here.