Both the Prince George and Fort St. James RCMP need help finding Paul Dennis Charles.

Fort St. James RCMP received a missing person report on March 21st regarding the local, 72-year-old. Mounties believe Charles may have left the area and headed to Prince George.

Charles is described as

· Caucasian male

· 173 cm (5’8″)

· 59 kg (130 lbs)

· Blue eyes

· Grey hair

· last seen wearing a black jacket and has a walker

Police and loved ones are concerned for Charles’ health and ask you to contact either detachment (Prince George at (250)561-3300. Fort St. James (250) 996-8269) if you have any information.