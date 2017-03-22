Both the Prince George and Fort St. James RCMP need help finding Paul Dennis Charles.
Fort St. James RCMP received a missing person report on March 21st regarding the local, 72-year-old. Mounties believe Charles may have left the area and headed to Prince George.
Charles is described as
· Caucasian male
· 173 cm (5’8″)
· 59 kg (130 lbs)
· Blue eyes
· Grey hair
· last seen wearing a black jacket and has a walker
Police and loved ones are concerned for Charles’ health and ask you to contact either detachment (Prince George at (250)561-3300. Fort St. James (250) 996-8269) if you have any information.