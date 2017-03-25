That was not the start the Prince George Cougars and their 5,418 fans at CN Centre were expecting.

The Portland Winterhawks held the Cougars to just nine shots over the final two periods and skated to a 4-2 victory over the Cats in game one of their best of seven first round series.

The Winterhawks opened the scoring, from defenceman Brendan De Jong, just 4:34 into the game and Portland led most of the game from that point.

Skyler McKenzie, Keegan Iverson and Colton Veloso (with an empty netter in the final minute) also tallied for Portland who were up 2-1 after one and 3-1 after two.

Jared Bethune and Jansen Harkins replied for the Cougars with both goals assisted by Colby McAuley.

The Winterhawks were 2 for 5 on the power play while P.G. went 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

Portland outshot the hosts 35-25, including 25-9 over the final 40 minutes.

First star Cole Kehler made 23 saves while Ty Edmonds stopped 31.

The Cougars and youthful Winterhawks meet again Sunday at 5 in Prince George before the Western Conference quarter-final shifts to Portland Wednesday and Thursday.

Game Visitor Home Date

1 Portland @ Prince George Friday, March 24 (PORTLAND 4 P.G. 2)

2 Portland @ Prince George Sunday, March 26 5:00

3 Prince George @ Portland Wednesday, March 29 7:00

4 Prince George @ Portland Thursday, March 30 7:00

5 * Portland @ Prince George Saturday, April 1 7:00

6 * Prince George @ Portland Monday, April 3 7:00

7 * Portland @ Prince George Wednesday, April 5 7:00

