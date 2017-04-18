Political candidates running in Prince George’s two ridings in the 2017 BC Election have been finalized.

Five people are campaigning to represent either Prince George-Mackenzie or Prince George-Valemount in the provincial legislature.

They are scheduled to speak at an April 25th morning meeting, 7AM to 8:30AM in the Ramada Ballroom; the forum is presented by the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association (ICBA).

A second session for all five nominees is slated for May 2nd, 6PM at the Canfor Theatre presented by the PG Chamber of Commerce.

Registration for all candidates ended at 1PM on Tuesday afternoon; decision day is May 9th.

The Liberal nominees include Shirley Bond and Mike Morris; NDP candidates are Natalie Fletcher and Bobby Deepak; the Green Party nominee is Nan Kendy.