The opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs never disappoints.

It is arguably the best two weeks of the hockey season.

There’s always drama, intrigue and unpredictability.

Here’s some of the revelations that have caught my attention in the Conference quarter-finals through the first nine days.



Predators on the Prowl

The Nashville Predators are the first #8 seed to post a four-game sweep of a #1 seed (Chicago Blackhawks) in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

Could anyone have seen this kind of dominance?

Of course, not.

The Predators outscored the Blackhawks 13-3 which goes to show hunger, perseverance and desire can prevail over talent.

Naturally, goaltending was a major factor as Pekka Renne of Nashville was off the charts with a league-leading .976 save percentage and a 0.70 GAA.

We will look at the Predators in a different light as they gear up for St. Louis or Minnesota in the second round.

Tale of former teammates

Last year the St. Louis Blues had some controversy about whether Jake Allen or Brian Elliott should be their starter in the net.

With Elliott now in Calgary, Allen has taken the reigns with the Blues and is a main reason St. Louis enjoys a 3-1 series lead over the Wild.

In four games against Minnesota, Allen has stopped 140 of 145 shots for a whopping .966 save percentage and 1.17 goals-against-average.

Meanwhile, Elliott flopped for the Flames who were swept by the Anaheim Ducks.

Elliott ranks last among the 16 starting playoff goalies with an .880 save percentage and a 3.88 G.A.A.

His last game of the season was forgettable, as the struggling Elliott was given the hook after

allowing one goal on three shots during the Ducks 3-1 game four clinching victory.

In the regular season, Elliott helped carry the Flames into the playoffs while sporting a 2.55

G.A.A. and a .910 save percentage, a far cry from his effort against Anaheim.

Bobrovsky folds under pressure

Speaking of goalies, Sergei Bobrovsky of the Columbus Blue Jackets did his best Brian Elliott impression with an .882 save percentage and 3.88 G.A.A. in the four games to one series loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Bobrovsky was superb in the regular season and is a Vezina Trophy candidate with a sparkling 2.06 G.A.A. and a .931 save percentage.

He made coach John Tortorella look good in the first 82 games but not so much in the final five.

Heavyweights going toe-to-toe

Just as advertised, the best first round goalie match-up has been in the N,Y. Rangers-Montreal Canadiens series where Henrik Lundqvist (.944 save percentage and 1.83 G.A.A.) has a tiny edge over Carey Price (.936 save percentage and a 1.82 G.A.A.).

The Rangers enjoy a 3-2 series lead.

If the Habs are to rally, captain Max Pacioretty (0 goals, 1 assist), who has had plenty of chances, will have to start burying some of his opportunities.

A rookie is the top sniper

22-year-old American Jake Guentzel of the Pittsburgh Penguins leads all goal scorers with 5 (in

as many games). Not bad for a 3rd round draft pick (77th overall in 2013).

Guentzel played just 40 games in the regular season (16G, 17A) and is showing how even a

rookie can shine playing with Sidney Crosby and the Penguins offence.

Alive and well in Disneyland

Remember ex Canuck Kevin Bieksa? The Anaheim Ducks defenceman averaged a point a game against the Flames (4 assists) and was a plus 5, which shows the 35-year-old can still be a significant contributor for a winning team.

Ryan’s Hope

The Ottawa Senators must be grateful Bobby Ryan has decided to step it up.

Ryan leads the Senators in playoff scoring with five points (three goals) in four games.

The 30-year-old Ryan had just 25 points (13 goals) in 62 regular season games.

Are they the same old Capitals?

The fact the Toronto Maple Leafs are even with the top-seed Washington Capitals in wins (2) and goals (14) is another example of parity and not taking any series for granted.

On paper the Caps are the much better team, but can they handle the pressure?

I suspect they will still advance to the next series against Pittsburgh, but the Leafs are relishing

the underdog role and look like they are playing stress free and enjoying the moment.

Topsy-Turvy

It’s difficult to get a read on the San Jose-Edmonton series.

Three of the first four games ended in shutouts which included a 7-0 San Jose victory in game four.

On Thursday in game five, the Sharks with the so called momentum, blew a 3-1 second period lead and dropped a 4-3 overtime decision.

My guess is San Jose gets the job done Saturday on home ice to send it back to Edmonton for a game seven on Monday.

Statistical round-up includes no home ice advantage

22 of the 35 Stanley Cup playoff games (62.9 %) have been decided by one goal.

13 of the 35 Stanley Cup playoff games (37.5 %) have been decided in overtime. (Home team is 6-7 in O.T.)

Home team is just 17-18 overall.

Monday (April 17) was the 3rd day in NHL postseason history that featured 4 overtime games (also April 11, 1980 and April 10, 1985).

