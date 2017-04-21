For the sixth consecutive year, UNBC has been named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers.

Interim Vice-President of Research and Graduate Programs Dr. Geoff Payne says several on-campus initiatives led the way once again.

“We’ve got a Green University Planning Committee, we’ve got the Green Center, we’ve got the Green Fund that we used to support a number of initiatives on campus and we have our Bio Energy plant that really speaks to our sustainability as a campus.”

Payne believes the success comes from within.

“It’s all about the conversation and taking that conversation and moving it into action. When you think about the students that come to UNBC that ethos that they come with sort of begins to and continues to permeate through the campus.”

UNBC is one of nine universities on the list this year and is the only employer from Northern BC to be recognized.

Earlier this year, UNBC was also named one of the best places to work in BC.