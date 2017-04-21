The WHL Conference Finals have begun with the final four teams battling for a right to play for the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

In the West, the Seattle Thunderbirds are still continuing their perfect playoff run, starting their Conference Finals with a 5-4 victory over Kelowna.

The Rockets came back in the game after being down 4-2 early in the third period, eventually tying the game with five minutes left in the contest.

Seattle’s Ethan Bear however would capitalize with 12 seconds left in regulation after the visiting team took a delay-of-game penalty, lifting the T-Birds to 1-0 series lead.

Finland-born Sami Moilanen tallied three points (1G, 2A) in the ninth-straight playoff win for the home team.

Netminder Carl Stankowski, who’s started in every game of the playoffs for Seattle, stopped 29 shots, while Kelowna’s Michael Herringer made 20 saves.

Game Two of the West Finals is slated for tonight, 7:05PM Pacific at the ShoWare Center.

WHL WESTERN FINAL:

Game | Visitor | Home | Date | Time

1 | Kelowna @ Seattle = (SEA 5, KEL 4)

2 | Kelowna @ Seattle = Saturday, April 22 @ 7:05

3 | Seattle @ Kelowna = Tuesday, April 25 @ 7:05

4 | Seattle @ Kelowna = Wednesday, April 26 @ 7:05

*5 | Kelowna @ Seattle = Friday, April 28 @ 7:35

*6 | Seattle @ Kelowna = Sunday, April 30 @ 5:05

*7 | Kelowna @ Seattle = Tuesday, May 2 @ 7:05

(*IF NECESSARY)

In the Saskatchewan capital, it was the Hurricanes surging a storm against the top team in the country.

After Regina scored the opening goal 70 seconds into the game, Lethbridge took over the offense, defeating the Pats 3-1 to take an early 1-0 series lead Friday night.

Edmonton native Giorgio Estephan scored two goals for the ‘Canes, including the tying and empty-netter at the end of the evening; Ukrainian import Igor Merezhko recorded two assists.

Lethbridge goaltender Stuart Skinner made 36 saves on 37 shots, while Regina’s Tyler Brown halted 22 of 24.

Game Two goes for tonight, 6PM Pacific at the Brandt Centre.

WHL EASTERN FINAL:

Game | Visitor | Home | Date | Time

1 | Lethbridge @ Regina (LET 3, REG 1)

2 | Lethbridge @ Regina = Saturday, April 22 @ 6:00

3 | Regina @ Lethbridge = Tuesday, April 25 @ 6:00

4 | Regina @ Lethbridge = Wednesday, April 26 @ 6:00

*5 | Lethbridge @ Regina = Friday, April 28 @ 6:00

*6 | Regina @ Lethbridge = Sunday, April 30 @ 5:00

*7 | Lethbridge @ Regina = Tuesday, May 2 @ 6:00

(*IF NECESSARY)