The 2017 BC Election has been a nailbiter.

For the first time since 1952, a minority government is a strong possibility.

The Liberals have 41 candidates elected while the NDP have 39 elected followed by the BC Green Party with 3 candidates elected.

The BC Liberals have 42 candidates leading or elected while the NDP also has 42 candidates leading or elected.

44 seats are needed for a majority government with 4 ridings still to be determined.

Party Leaders, John Horgan, Christy Clark and Andrew Weaver all one their respective ridings.

According to Elections BC, the final results of the provincial election will not be available until all the absentee ballots are tallied May 22 to 24.