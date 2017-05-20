Residents take in the tulips as the local Dutch community celebrates their home country's liberation | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

The Dutch-Canadian Tulip Committee (DCTC) of Prince George held it’s annual commemoration ceremony outside City Hall on Saturday.

More than 50 people dressed in orange, which included City representatives and members of the public, came to the gathering that honours immigrants from the Netherlands coming to Canada after World War II.

Bagpipes, cadets March to @CityofPG Hall to begin Dutch-Canadian Tulip Commemoration | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/kSqDWIpzkv — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 20, 2017

City Councillor Susan Scott explains further on the cultural meaning.

“It’s a remembrance of, not only the service that Canadians provided in liberating Holland, but also what followed in Canada with the presentation of the Tulips to the country of Canada as a ‘thank you’ for everything that was done.”

Standing behind the cenotaph and guarded by young cadets, DCTC allowed locals to speak about their personal experiences and connections with the European nation.

Councillor Scott, while not herself, tells the story of her Dutch parents, who fought in Nazi-Germany.

“I think of my Mom, and that’s a hard thing at this time of year. It’s important for us to not dwell on the past, but to remember the sacrifices that were made. Can you imagine my generation or your generation existing on a day-to-day diet of tulip bulbs?”

.@CityofPG councillor @SusanScottPG thanks #DCTC for putting another great festival; honours fallen veterans of the World Wars | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/G2LhPxfqIu — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) May 20, 2017

She adds it’s incredible to hear all the stories of how people survived and to see so many families come and learn a significant piece of history.

“I think it’s incredibly meaningful and there’s more people every year I’ve noticed. So generationally, it is continuing; there’s a lot of young people here today.”

She hopes the next generation doesn’t have to endure the same tribulations as their ancestors.

Bagpipers and the Knights of Columbus were also in attendance.