Prince George City Council is supporting the College of New Caledonia’s push for better basic adult education (ABE) funding following a presentation at this past Council meeting.

These help older students complete or upgrade their high school diploma, those learning English as a second language, and those with developmental disabilities in adult special education programs. Among those enrolled, the BC Federation of Students says nearly 1-in-5 indigenous and/or a single parent, and nearly 60% are women. More than half are employed while trying to get their new education, and 70% choose to continue studying after the course.

The Provincial government announced a $6.9 million funding cut to ABE in 2014, then removed funding for diploma upgrade programs a year later. As it stands, adult upgrading course fees can run as high as $1600 per semester.

The province-wide “Don’t Close the Doors” campaign is raising awareness of these cuts and asking for communities to show their support for ABE. Prince George is the 23rd stakeholder to get on board a list also including Smithers, Trail, Powell River, Terrace, Quesnel, and Victoria.

While making these presentations to different municipalities, BC Federation of Students Chair Simka Marshall noticed northern communities share a similar need for adult basic education.

“Especially with such a strong trades community in our colleges up north. People really depend on things like ABE to get into those types or programming,” she says, “It’s a program that’s really important for students all across the province.”

The BC Federation of Students has started a petition seeking support as well.