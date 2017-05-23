Tyson Phare was the Cougars' first selection in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft | PG Cougars/Twitter

The Prince George Cougars have come to terms with inking their first pick at this year’s WHL Bantam Draft in Calgary.

Forward Tyson Phare was taken by the Cats 18th overall in the first round from Abbotsford’s Yale Hockey Academy, where he tallied 40 points (18G, 22A) in 28 games.

BREAKING NEWS: The Cats have signed 2017 first rounder @tysonphare to a Standard @TheWHL Player Agreement!!! MORE: https://t.co/MITSArYwip pic.twitter.com/ytolG1MGot — PG Cougars (@PGCougars) May 23, 2017

General Manager Todd Harkins says the Maple Ridge product is the type of player who could be the team’s new cornerstone for the future.

“When he was still available for us to draft with the 18th pick, it was a no-brainer for us. He’s an exceptionally well-rounded player who skates well, competes hard in all areas of the ice and has great finish around the net. He doesn’t back down. He gives his best every single time he takes the ice.”

The 15-year-old will not be eligible to play until the 2018-19 season, but Harkins says he can dress up to five regular season games as an under-ager starting in the Fall.

“Our entire organization is excited about the future and all that lies ahead and having Tyson and his family committed to the Cougars marks another significant moment for our franchise.”

Phare was also one of four Prince George draft picks to be invited to Team BC’s U-16 Provincial Summer Camp in July.