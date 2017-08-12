The Lower Mainland proved to be the better circuit on the first day of the Treasure Cove Casino Invitational and BC Senior ‘C’ Lacrosse Provincials.

All three teams representing Prince George had trouble in their opening matches at the Kin Centres.

The league-champion Westwood Pub Devils fell to the Ladner Pioneers 15-3 before losing their second game 10-5 to the Coquitlam Adanacs.

The runner-up RPR Mechanical/BX Pub Bandits dropped a 18-4 decision to the Adanacs as well, but would salvage a close 7-5 victory over Wsanec.

The Co-Op Petroleum Stylers lost by 11 goals to the defending BC-champion Port Moody Express, 16-5; they would fall to Ladner by 19 tallies, 22-3.

The Quesnel Crossfire are making their first-ever tournament appearance; they lost their first match to the North Shore Indians 14-4, as well as their evening game to Port Moody by the same score.

Day Two of the three-day competition starts at 10AM with two games on Kins 1 and 2, with the final games on the floor at 8PM.

STANDINGS: