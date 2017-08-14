The Prince George Cougars will soon be without a voice.

After six years with the organization, Media Relations Manager and play-by-play broadcaster Dan O’Connor is taking his talents south to Langley to join his hometown Vancouver Giants.

Giants announce @DanOConnor_PG as new Director of Media Relations and play by play broadcaster. Welcome aboard Dan! — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) August 14, 2017

“It’s the team that I grew up watching, the team that made me more or less fall in love with the Western Hockey League. When recent events took place, there was an opportunity for me to inquire with them about the possibility of coming home. A few phone calls and a few conversations later it all became official.”

The Tsawwassen-native admits it’s bittersweet leaving PG after “six phenomenal years.” He reminisced about all the friends and players he’s met and the memorable moments on the ice. The 3-1, playoff-clinching win over Kamloops in 2015 came to mind, as did the entire past season.

“Being able to lead the BC division from wire to wire this season, to be a part of the historic season – most wins, most points in franchise history – to be able to call that BC division-clinching game at home against Kamloops, game 72, it’s a moment and an experience that I will never, ever forget.”

The Cougars host their BC-division rivals four times this year (December 1 & 2, January 9 & 10). O’Connor also plans to keep in touch with the “many great ties and friendships and relationships” he’s made in Prince George.

While he may soon wear (similar) Giants colours, he says he’ll always remember the passion of Cougars fans.

“It’s always easier to call games knowing that we’ve got an audience, knowing that we’ve got people following along. Prince George has some of the best hockey fans in the entire league, in the entire world even, and to be able to bring WHL to the radios of so many here for the past six years it’s been a real honor and a privilege for me and it’s something that I really will treasure and keep with me forever. There’s no doubt about that.”

Last but not least, he has a special something for his partner in crime.

“I just want to thank Hartley (Miller) so much for his efforts and his contributions to the broadcast.”

One thing’s for sure, Cougars broadcasts will be a little less dapper during the 2017-18 season.