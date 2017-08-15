There are 5,222 bars in Canada – 1.49 per 10,000 people, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada.

Celebrate #Canada150 at your nearest bar! See which provinces and cities have the highest bar density. https://t.co/ghI18bZgkr pic.twitter.com/RQ8fKDFZ2x — Statistics Canada (@StatCan_eng) August 14, 2017

BC is a little behind the bell curve.

“BC is about at the average, a little lower at 1.41 and if we look at Prince George, it has 15 bars in a population of just above 86,000 so that’s 1.73 bars per 10,000 population,” says spokesperson Alex Cote. “You’re above other cities…in BC, such as Vancouver, Victoria, Abbotsford – but the city with the highest bars for population in BC is Kelowna and they have to 2.31.”

BC has less than half the ratio of Newfoundland and Labrador, which leads the country at 3.87. Quebec and New Brunswick round out the top 3 provinces at 2.66 and 2.26 respectively.

And the city with the most bars? St. John’s Newfoundland at 3.35 per 10,000 people.