The City of Prince George is lowering its water pressure system in the bowl area.

A water line is being repaired after a leak was discovered on Monday in Wilson Park, where crews had to shut it off due to a faulty gasket.

In a statement, residents may see some discolouration in their water, but it is still safe to drink.

The public is being advised to run the water until it’s no longer clouded before drinking from the tap, or doing any laundry.

The City expects water flow to be completely restored by Thursday.