The skies in-and-around Prince George have returned to smokier conditions due to recent fire behaviour and changing weather conditions.

As a result, Northern Health, in conjunction with BC’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Strategy, has added the City and surrounding areas to its smoky skies bulletin once again, despite being removed on Sunday.

The authority is suggesting to avoid outdoor strenuous activity until further notice.

If you’re experiencing symptoms of chest pain, difficulty breathing, a sudden onset of coughing, or lung irritation, you’re asked to call your healthcare provider.

