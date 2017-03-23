People from around the WHL are still buzzing about how the Prince George Cougars claimed the BC Divison crown last weekend.

The Cougars secured the required 3 out of a possible 4 points against the Kamloops Blazers for the franchise’s first BC Divison banner.

General Manager Todd Harkins believes the team followed the right path during the regular season.

“At the end of the day, we needed to play 72 games hard to win a championship and I don’t look back at it and think we gave up on any games to win a division title.”

The Cougars were blanked earlier this week when no players were mentioned as Conference All-Stars or award winners, something that is baffling to Harkins. “We have a lot of good players and people in our organization and I think we you win something you should be recognized for it and we weren’t recognized by anybody. I think it was us and Vancouver that didn’t have any accolades. I think this will be motivation for the players.”

Game 1 of the Western Conference quarter-final series against the Portland Winterhawks will be a Mega Jackpot Night.

Harkins believes the team should be in peak form despite a schedule change earlier this week.

“We had a lot of pressure to put the series in a 2-3-2 format but we felt if we could move the games around enough we could give the players the experience and rest they need throughout the seven-game series if it goes that long and would still work in our favour.”

50/50 ticket sales begin at noon on Friday.