Tomorrow night is the Prince George Cougars Heros Night at the CN Centre.

The evening will honour first and front-line responders as well as active duty members and veterans.

“We trust that these people are going to come running when we call 9-11. They put their uniforms on everyday knowing that regardless of how they are feeling to serve our community or to serve our country. I think it’s so important to have events like this.” says PG-Cariboo MP Todd Doherty.

Doherty adds he hopes this inspires people to do more everyday when it comes to honouring those who serve.

“I honestly like to see our flag flown in every yard. I wear my maple leaf very proud everyday and I can’t go buy a flag without thinking about somebody who has paid the ultimate sacrifice or somebody that is serving for us.”

Heros Night is taking place at the CN centre tomorrow at 7 p.m.